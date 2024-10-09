Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

