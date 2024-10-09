Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,068. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 324,061 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Lyft by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.