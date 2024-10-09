KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $15,768,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

