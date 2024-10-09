Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTA. Citigroup increased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $45.35 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,498,618.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,031,053.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,239 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,531. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

