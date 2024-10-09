Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $398.54

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $414.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.13. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $415.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.