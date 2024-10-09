Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Biodesix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biodesix Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,326,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,874,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 74.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.