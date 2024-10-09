Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.