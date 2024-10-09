Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of SNY opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
