GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.15. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $266.56.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

