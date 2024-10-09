West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFG opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.51%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

