United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

