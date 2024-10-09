JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $46.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. NMI has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

