Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.61. Approximately 20,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

