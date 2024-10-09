Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several research firms have commented on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.54 million during the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

