Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares traded.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.