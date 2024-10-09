JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 79,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 749,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
JIADE Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.
JIADE Company Profile
JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.
Featured Stories
