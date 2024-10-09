Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 9.81 and last traded at 9.90. Approximately 139,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 845,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.95.
Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is 11.23.
Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter worth $156,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter valued at $1,852,000.
