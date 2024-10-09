goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$220.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. Company insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$182.52 on Wednesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$106.43 and a one year high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 20.3375 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

