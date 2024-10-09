NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.82. NN shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 51,698 shares changing hands.

NN Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NN Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NN by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 174,487 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NN by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

