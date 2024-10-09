NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.82. NN shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 51,698 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
