Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of UL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

