UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.92. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 17,603 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UTSI
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.