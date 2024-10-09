iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.56. iCAD shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 102,697 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

