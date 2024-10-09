Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.02 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 74.51 ($0.98). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 73.84 ($0.97), with a volume of 34,478,691 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.02. The company has a market cap of £19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($560,667.22). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($59,238.63). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($560,667.22). Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

