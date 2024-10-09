Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $2.39. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 103,363 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

