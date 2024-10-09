Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.03 and traded as high as $197.31. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $196.99, with a volume of 2,361,477 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day moving average is $183.03.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 166.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.