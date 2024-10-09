Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.24. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 89,224 shares.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

