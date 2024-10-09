Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.24. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 89,224 shares.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
