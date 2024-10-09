Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,988,927 shares changing hands.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

