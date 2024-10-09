PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.32 and traded as high as $151.19. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $150.62, with a volume of 6,870 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $324,370.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,183,764.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $324,370.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,183,764.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $222,501.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,832,066.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,431 shares of company stock worth $1,870,796. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.