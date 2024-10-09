Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $40.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 35,873 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
