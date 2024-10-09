IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $12.03. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 96,930 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

