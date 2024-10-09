Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.