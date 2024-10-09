Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

