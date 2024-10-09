CPI Aerostructures, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter and year concluding on December 31, 2022. In a press release dated April 14, 2023, the company unveiled its financial performance details. The official press release has been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by CPI Aerostructures.

It is imperative to note that the details provided in Item 2.02, along with its associated exhibit, are not to be considered as filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or subject to the liabilities outlined in that section. Furthermore, this information is not to be integrated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as explicitly stated by particular reference in such filings.

Under Item 9.01, the company disclosed the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release issued on April 14, 2023.

Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File has been embedded within the Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

The signing was executed in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on April 14, 2023, by Andrew Davis, the Chief Financial Officer of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

This news article has been constructed based on the Form 8-K submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by CPI Aerostructures, Inc. on April 14, 2023.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

