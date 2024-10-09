Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $66.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.58.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of APH stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

