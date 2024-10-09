Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

