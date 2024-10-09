Bank of America Downgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Underperform

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.75. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $9,603,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.