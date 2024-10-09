iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.05. 2,183 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

