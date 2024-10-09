SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) Trading Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 105,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 162,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

SU Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

