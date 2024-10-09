Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $59.71

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $336,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

