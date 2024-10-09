Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $59.71

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.
CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance
Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce Bancshares
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.