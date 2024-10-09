iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
