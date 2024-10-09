Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 62,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 164,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stampede Drilling Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The stock has a market cap of C$46.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.92 million during the quarter. Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0643275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

