Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 32.00 and last traded at 32.42. 52,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 102,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 34.09.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Down 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of 32.96 and a 200-day moving average of 38.16.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum Corp WT
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.