Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.77. 1,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 255,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

