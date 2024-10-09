CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get CytoMed Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDTC

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

(Get Free Report)

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.