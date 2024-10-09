Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 22,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 28,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
