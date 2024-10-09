Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 4,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 53,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

