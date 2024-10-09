Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Down 34.4% – What’s Next?

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 34.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Irwin Naturals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Irwin Naturals Company Profile
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
