East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 39,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Further Reading

