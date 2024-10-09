East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 39,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 3.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than East Resources Acquisition
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.