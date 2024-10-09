Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 13,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
About Jupiter Wellness
jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.
