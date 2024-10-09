HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.66. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.20.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.84.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.