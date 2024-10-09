HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.66. 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.20.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.84.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

