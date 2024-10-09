Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.26. 1,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

